In Denmark, Syrian man gets 3 years for money laundering

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 29-year-old Syrian man has been sentenced by a Danish court to three years in prison for money laundering after smuggling 74 million kroner (nearly $10 million) to neighboring Sweden. The Swedish resident’s identity was not disclosed. He crossed a tunnel and bridge that connects Copenhagen to Malmo, Sweden’s third largest city, by car. Each time he stashed about 2 million kroner ($261,000) in the vehicle. The man who was tailed by Danish police’s Special Crime Unit, confessed to the crime. When arrested, nearly 2.9 million kroner ($0.379,000) were found on him and seized. It was not immediately known when he was arrested.

