Give him a hand: Biden ditching lectern for handheld mics
By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Whenever the president travels, a special bullet-resistant lectern called the “blue goose” typically goes with him. Lately, President Joe Biden is rendering it all but obsolete as he increasingly reaches for a hand-held microphone instead. From casual fundraisers to more formal remarks on disaster response or inflation or the like, Biden has opted for a hand-gripped mic more than a dozen times in recent months. Those who know him best say the mic swap makes Biden a much more natural speaker. There’s an obvious change when he makes the switch. His shoulders relax and he walks the room, making eye contact.