Give him a hand: Biden ditching lectern for handheld mics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whenever the president travels, a special bullet-resistant lectern called the “blue goose” typically goes with him. Lately, President Joe Biden is rendering it all but obsolete as he increasingly reaches for a hand-held microphone instead. From casual fundraisers to more formal remarks on disaster response or inflation or the like, Biden has opted for a hand-gripped mic more than a dozen times in recent months. Those who know him best say the mic swap makes Biden a much more natural speaker. There’s an obvious change when he makes the switch. His shoulders relax and he walks the room, making eye contact.

By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.