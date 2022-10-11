Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:37 AM

Give him a hand: Biden ditching lectern for handheld mics

KION

By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whenever the president travels, a special bullet-resistant lectern called the “blue goose” typically goes with him. Lately, President Joe Biden is rendering it all but obsolete as he increasingly reaches for a hand-held microphone instead. From casual fundraisers to more formal remarks on disaster response or inflation or the like, Biden has opted for a hand-gripped mic more than a dozen times in recent months. Those who know him best say the mic swap makes Biden a much more natural speaker. There’s an obvious change when he makes the switch. His shoulders relax and he walks the room, making eye contact.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content