German far-right politician ‘danced’ on Holocaust memorial

BERLIN (AP) — Israel’s ambassador in Berlin has slammed a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party for appearing to dance on the country’s Holocaust memorial. Ambassador Ron Prosor said Tuesday on Twitter that far-right politician Holger Winterstein had brought “shame upon himself and his party.” A picture posted on social media showed Winterstein posing with outstretched arms on one of the stone slabs that form the memorial in Berlin for the more than 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust. German media reported that the picture was taken after a protest organized Saturday by Alternative for Germany. The party, known by its German acronym AfD, said it would take action against Winterstein over his “extremely disrespectful behavior.”

