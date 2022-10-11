Skip to Content
Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges

By ED WHITE
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder are urging a judge to dismiss misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis. Tuesday’s request comes a week after another judge took that step with seven other former officials. Snyder wasn’t covered because his case is with a different judge. But his legal team says the “same law and logic” must be applied. The Michigan Supreme Court said in June that a judge sitting as a one-person grand jury can’t return indictments. Flint managers appointed by Snyder took the city out of a regional water system in 2014. River water that was used instead contributed to lead contamination.

