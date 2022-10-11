Carbon monoxide leak at day care center injures kids, staff

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania day care center has sent sent nearly 30 children and four adults to the hospital. Officials say none of the injuries are considered serious. Emergency responders went to the Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown on Tuesday morning on reports of an unconscious child. Authorities say the building was evacuated after air quality detectors worn by firefighters were triggered. The ailing children and adults were being evaluated at the hospital, and all were listed as stable. Eight staffers were also in the building. Investigators say the leak was caused by a malfunctioning heating unit and a blocked venting system.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.