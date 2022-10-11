9th body found off Greek isle days after migrant shipwreck

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a ninth body has been recovered off a southern Greek island where a yacht full of migrants sank in a gale last week. Another six people are still believed missing. A coast guard statement said the body of a woman was located Tuesday near the wreck site on Kythira. Another two women and six men have been found dead since the Oct. 5 sinking. The overcrowded yacht had left Turkey on Oct. 3 headed for Italy. It veered off course, hit rocks just offshore in the dark and sank. Rescuers and islanders saved 80 people. The missing include an Egyptian man suspected of having skippered the yacht.

