Tropical Storm Julia drenches Central America with rainfall

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Tropical Storm Julia is drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains after reemerging in the Pacific. Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast as a hurricane on Sunday and survived the passage over Nicaragua’s mountainous terrain, though weakened to tropical storm force. Its winds had dipped to 40 mph by Monday morning. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Julia was centered about 40 miles west of San Salvador in El Salvador and was moving west-northwest at 15 mph. At least two deaths have been blamed on the storm in El Salvador.

