Syria official: US drone attack kills IS member in northeast

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S.-led coalition drone strike in northeastern Syria has killed an Islamic State group member. A security official tells The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity the strike Monday targeted the militant as he drove his motorcycle in the village of Hamam al-Turkman. U.S. Central Command didn’t immediately issue a statement on the attack, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’s inquiry on the matter. There are some 900 U.S. forces in Syria supporting Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the Islamic State group. They have frequently targeted IS militants mostly in parts of northeastern Syria under Kurdish control.

