Shooting brings violent crime to Rep. Zeldin’s doorstep

NEW YORK (AP) — A shooting outside New York U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin’s Long Island home is giving the Republican a fresh and personal perspective on a rash of violent crime that’s been a focus of his campaign for governor. Two 17-year-old boys were wounded by gunfire from a moving car Sunday afternoon while walking in front of Zeldin’s home, police said. Zeldin’s daughters, both 16, heard the gunshots, locked themselves in a bathroom and called 911. Zeldin and his wife were returning from a parade in the Bronx and weren’t home at the time of the shooting. Police said they had no reason to believe it had any connection to him.

By DAVID R. MARTIN and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

