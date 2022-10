Nebraska senator faces questions, protests at U of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse faced pointed questions and loud protests during his first visit to the University of Florida as the lone finalist for the school’s presidency. Sasse, a Republican in his second Senate term, has drawn criticism from some at the school in Gainesville, Florida for his stance on same-sex marriage and other LBGTQ issues. Others question his qualifications to run such a sprawling school with more than 50,000 students. The separate meetings Monday were with students, faculty and staff on campus. During those sessions, the Gainesville Sun reported about 1,000 people yelling “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Ben Sasse has got to go” disrupted at least one of the meetings.

