Mississippi teenager dies after being shot by police officer

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store. Relatives of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan don’t believe he was armed, although police say he was. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that McMillan died Saturday after being taken off life support at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. Gulfport police said Thursday’s the shooting occurred after they responded to a 911 call about minors waving guns at other motorists. Officers pulled over the minors in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store. The police department has not released the race of the officer who shot McMillan.

