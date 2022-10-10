Memorial at New Hampshire church honors slain journalist

ALTON, N.H. (AP) — Slain journalist James Foley has been honored with a stone memorial outside the church he attended while growing up in New Hampshire. Foley, a freelance journalist, was among a group of Westerners brutally murdered in Islamic State captivity in Syria in 2014. He grew up in Wolfeboro and attended St. Katharine Drexel Church in Alton, where the memorial was unveiled Sunday. Father Bob Cole told WMUR-TV that parishioners wanted to ensure that they would never forget that Foley was a part of their family. Two British IS militants have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty by a jury in connection with Foley’s death and are serving life sentences.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.