Ex-Mississippi governor faces new subpoena in welfare case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney is trying to force former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to release text messages or other communications about the state improperly using welfare money on development of a concussion drug backed by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. The intent to subpoena records from Bryant was filed Friday by an attorney for the nephew of a former Mississippi Department of Human Services director. Bryant’s attorney, Billy Quin, says Monday that the subpoena is “being misused for political purposes.” Bryant was governor two terms, ending in 2020. A Human Services lawsuit seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money in one of the poorest states in the U.S.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.