Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill on its land

The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan has unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory. Kyrgyz defense officials did not specify a reason Sunday for cancelling the “Indestructible Brotherhood-2022” command and staff exercises, which were set to be held Monday to Friday. The move by the government in Bishkek comes a month after CSTO member Armenia criticized the bloc for failing to come to its aid after fighting broke out in its border with Azerbaijan in September, further underscoring possible tensions within the bloc.

