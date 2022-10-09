Israeli troops hunt for shooter in deadly Jerusalem attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have arrested at least three Palestinian suspects in connection with a deadly shooting at a Jerusalem checkpoint, and security forces were searching for the suspected gunman. Police said Sunday that a large force of officers, soldiers and Shin Bet security agency operatives were involved in the search. The shooter opened fire on a military checkpoint in east Jerusalem late Saturday, killing a female Israeli soldier and wounding three others, one of them seriously. The Israeli military identified the soldier as 18-year-old Noa Lazar. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid offered condolences to Lazar’s family, saying: “We will not be silent and we will not rest until we bring the abominable killers to justice.”

