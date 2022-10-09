Greek FM in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya

CAIRO (AP) — Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry in Cairo. An Egyptian spokesman says the talks Sunday addressed “all aspects” of cooperation between the two countries. Dendias had said the talks would focus on the latest developments in the Aegean Sea, Libya and the Middle East. He was likely referring to tensions with Turkey over the alleged weaponization by Greece of the Aegean islands Samos and Lesbos. He also referred to memorandums of understanding between Turkey and the government of Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, one of Libya’s rival governments. Egypt and Greece have strengthened their ties in recent years. The two nations, along with Cyprus, signed maritime border agreements.

