Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:12 PM

Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young

KION

By DAVID RISING
Associated Press

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing. She was the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers as they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people who were shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content