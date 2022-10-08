Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing. She was the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers as they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people who were shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye.

