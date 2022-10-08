Philippine police kill 3 inmates amid rampage in Manila jail

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police have killed three inmates, including a top Abu Sayyaf militant, after they stabbed a jail officer and briefly held a detained former opposition senator in a failed escape attempt at the police headquarters in the capital region. National police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said Sunday that former Sen. Leila de Lima was unhurt and taken to a hospital for a checkup following the brazen escape and hostage-taking attempt in a maximum-security jail at the main police camp in Metropolitan Manila. De Lima has been detained since 2017 and has been facing a trial for drug charges she says were fabricated by former President Rodrigo Duterte, whose term ended in June, in an attempt to muzzle her criticism of his deadly anti-drugs crackdown.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.