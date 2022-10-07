US officials seek public comment on Pacific Northwest Trail

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are taking a big step involving a 1,200-mile hiking trail stretching from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Forest Service is accepting public comments through Oct. 30 on a comprehensive plan for the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail. The trail starts in Glacier National Park in Montana, crosses northern Idaho and finishes in Olympic National Park in Washington. The Forest Service wants to complete the plan by late 2023. The key document will give state, federal and tribal land managers a guide for developing the non-motorized trail throughout its length. Currently, parts of the trail follow roads or require bushwacking with no trail.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.