UN expert says Japan should do more for Fukushima evacuees

TOKYO (AP) — A United Nations human rights expert is urging Japan’s government to provide evacuees from the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster with more support, including housing, jobs and other needs, regardless of whether they fled forcibly or not. Cecilia Jimenez-Damary says Japan has adequate laws to protect internally displaced people, but they have not been effectively used. Three reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant melted after a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011, releasing large amounts of radiation. More than 160,000 people were displaced at one point and about 30,000 have not returned home. Thousands of people have filed lawsuits demanding compensation from the government and plant operator for the loss of livelihoods and communities.

