St. Lucia charges president of island’s Senate
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia say the president of its Senate faces criminal charges. Officials did not specify the charges in a statement Friday, but instead referred to a legal code that relates to the perversion of justice. No further details are immediately available. St. Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre says in a statement that he is revoking the appointment of Stanley Felix and relieving him of all senatorial duties. It isn’t immediately clear if Felix has an attorney.