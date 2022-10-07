Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a New York father of four shot and killed his wife and mother at different locations and then killed his father and himself while his children were in school. Sheriff’s deputies were called to an outdoor shooting range northeast of Buffalo Thursday where they found the body of Erik Bergum alongside that of his father, Mark Bergum. At a news conference Friday, Erie County authorities said the investigation led to the discovery of the bodies of Erik Bergum’s wife, Mary Beth, and his mother, Nancy Bergum, at two separate homes in the town of Clarence. Investigators say the motive is unknown.

