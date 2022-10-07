Orthodox Church leads protest against Montenegro pride

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in Montenegro for a protest led by the Serbian Orthodox Church against holding an LGBTQ pride march this weekend. The influential Serbian church has called its followers to join a prayer for “the sanctity of marriage and preservation of family” after organizing similar gatherings in neighboring Serbia ahead of the pride event there. The Pride Montenegro march is set to take place on Saturday in the highly conservative nation of 620,000 people. Montenegro approved same-sex partnerships in 2020 and pride marches have been held here since 2013 as the country seeks entry into the 27-nation European Union.

