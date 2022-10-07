Missiles, drones hit Zaporizhzhia again as death toll rises

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile attack on apartment blocks in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11 and the city has been hit again by missiles and — for the first time — by explosive-packed drones. Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said Friday that Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones damaged two infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the first time they had been used there. He said missiles also struck the city again, injuring one person. The Emergency Services of Ukraine said the toll of Russian S-300 missile strikes on the city a day earlier rose to 11 and a further 21 people were rescued from the rubble of destroyed apartments.

