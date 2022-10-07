Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Anthony Rapp has begun testifying at a trial resulting from his lawsuit alleging that Kevin Spacey attacked him with sexual intent when he was 14. Rapp was providing biographical information about himself to the Manhattan federal court jury Friday when they broke for lunch. Earlier, the trial’s first witness, Andrew Holtzman, supported Rapp’s claims in his $40 million lawsuit. The 68-year-old Holtzman says he was working at the New York Shakespeare Festival in the summer of 1981 when a sexually aroused Spacey pushed himself against him on a desk. Rapp contended Spacey briefly climbed on top of him on a bed in 1986. Spacey denies it.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS Associated Press

