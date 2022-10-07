Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury has resumed deliberations in conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ defamation trial over his calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax. Jurors resumed their work Friday to decide how much in damages Jones and his company Free Speech Systems should pay to eight victims’ relatives and to an FBI agent who responded to the shooting. Jones was found liable for damages last year. The plaintiffs testified they have been harassed by people who believe one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history was a hoax. Jones has bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court.”

By DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB Associated Press

