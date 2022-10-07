Judge sets limits in lawsuit over 2020 mail slowdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has set limits on one of the U.S. Postal Service’s cost-cutting practices that contributed to a slowdown of mail deliveries ahead of the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan concluded that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s actions slowed deliveries and that he acted without the consent of the Postal Regulatory Commission. The judge said the primary reason for delays was DeJoy’s elimination of extra late truck deliveries. He imposed limits on the move that saved on overtime costs but meant some mail was left behind to be delivered the following day.

By DAVID SHARP and MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

