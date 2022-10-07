Judge dismisses Wisconsin lawsuit against loan forgiveness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit. The Brown County Taxpayers Association argued that Biden’s order unlawfully circumvented Congress’ power over spending. They also argued the plan was discriminatory by seeking to give particular help to borrowers of color. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach tossed the case Thursday, writing that the group does not have standing to challenge the plan simply because they are taxpayers. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states.

