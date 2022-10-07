Judge denies bond for Atlanta man who shot wife in SUV

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge denied bond for a well-connected Atlanta man who’s awaiting a second trial in the killing of his wife after Georgia’s highest court overturned his murder conviction earlier this year. Claud “Tex” McIver was convicted in 2018 on charges including felony murder in the September 2016 death of 64-year-old Diane McIver and was sentenced to serve life in prison. The Georgia Supreme Court in June reversed the murder conviction, saying the jury should have had the option to give him a misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter charge. Prosecutors said in a court filing in July that they plan to retry McIver on some charges, including felony murder.

