Israel army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontations

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian authorities say the Israeli army has fatally shot two Palestinian teenagers during confrontations in the occupied West Bank on Friday. The two Palestinians, killed Friday in separate episodes, were described as a 14-year-old shot in the head at Israel’s separation barrier near the northern Palestinian town of Qalqilya, and a 17-year-old shot during clashes in a village northwest of Ramallah. The men were among the more than 100 Palestinians killed in the West Bank so far in 2022 — the deadliest spasm of violence in seven years. Violence has sharply escalated in the West Bank, largely due to a surge in Israeli arrest raids after a spate of Palestinian attacks within Israel.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.