Convicted ‘fake heiress’ released as she fights deportation

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who posed as a German heiress before being convicted of scamming individuals and financial institutions is being released from immigration custody. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Anna Sorokin is scheduled to be released from ICE custody Friday evening. The 31-year-old has been held by immigration authorities since last year after she had served three years in prison for larceny and theft. Her exploits inspired the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.” This week, an immigration judge had cleared the way for Sorokin to be released to home confinement while she fights deportation. Immigration authorities say she has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany.

