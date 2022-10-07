Bialiatski joins small group of jailed Nobel Peace laureates

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Belarussian Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with human rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, is the fourth person to receive the award while in prison or detention. German pacifist Carl von Ossietzky won the 1935 award, which made Nazi leader Adolf Hitler so furious that he prohibited all Germans from receiving Nobel prizes. Aung San Suu Kyi was under house arrest in Myanmar when she won in 1991. The Nobel helped galvanize international support for the opposition leader, but she remained in on-and-off house arrest until her release in 2010. Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was serving an 11-year sentence when he was awarded the Nobel in 2010. He remained imprisoned and died from liver cancer in 2017.

