‘America’s Got Talent’ going global with all-stars version

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spinoff of “America’s Got Talent” that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC. The network says that “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites and “viral sensations.” The judges will be familiar. They’re Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on “America’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews will pull double-duty as host of the original series and the spinoff. The new series is production this month and will debut in 2023. “America’s Got Talent” launched in 2006 in the U.S. It’s replicated in 70-plus local versions worldwide.

