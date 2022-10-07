All eyes on Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to replace Sen. Sasse

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Speculation is rampant that Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is the most likely person to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who appears ready to resign to become president of the University of Florida. Ricketts stands to be out of a political job due to term-limits at the end of the year. Should he want to serve as senator, he could name himself to fill the term until a 2024 special election. But he said Friday that he would leave that decision to the next governor — likely to be Republican Jim Pillen, whom Ricketts has supported to be his successor.

