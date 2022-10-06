US raid in Syria kills Islamic State insurgent, captures 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say that U.S. special operations forces conducted a raid in northeast Syria overnight, killing an Islamic State insurgent who was involved in smuggling weapons and fighters. A U.S. official said a small number of U.S. commandos were on the ground near the village of Qamishli for less than an hour to conduct the raid. The U.S. Central Command said that the helicopter raid targeted Rakkan Wahid al Shamman, who was known to facilitate the smuggling in support of IS operations. The statement said he was killed in the raid. According to the statement, no civilians or U.S. troops or were killed or injured in the raid.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

