Sudan’s democracy groups approve charter opposing army rule

CAIRO (AP) — More than 50 Sudanese pro-democracy groups have agreed on a new draft constitution, in one of the greatest shows of unity from the country’s opposition since the 2019 popular uprising. According to group leaders, the document is meant to put the country back on the path to democracy and remove the military from power. Sudan has been mired in political turmoil since its military seized power in a coup last October. Measures from an unpublished version include the removal of the current military leaders and the implementation of a new transitional constitution and legislative council. The charter is yet to be formally published.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.