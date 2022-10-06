Russia charges jailed Kremlin critic with treason

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have brought treason charges against an opposition activist who was jailed for allegedly spreading “false information” about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. A defense lawyer told Russian state news agency Tass on Thursday that the charges against Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. stem from speeches he gave in several western countries that criticized the Kremlin’s rule. The lawyer says Kara-Murza denies committing treason. If convicted, the prominent activist faces a possible prison sentence of up to 20 years. Kara-Murza was jailed in April on a charge of spreading “false information” about the Russian military. In March, he gave a speech to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he denounced Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

