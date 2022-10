DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter. State police said Thursday afternoon on the department’s Twitter page that the “situation is active and dangerous” at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still “were being fired by the suspect.” No other details were available. Dearborn is just west and southwest of Detroit.

