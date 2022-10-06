Planned Parenthood pours $5M into vital North Carolina races

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Planned Parenthood’s political arm has announced a $5 million investment in North Carolina’s battleground races. Democrats are fighting to preserve the governor’s veto power in one of the last abortion access points for the Southeast. Planned Parenthood Votes and Planned Parenthood Action PAC North Carolina are targeting 14 legislative swing districts with ads, mailings, phone banks and canvassing. The investment announced Thursday is part of an existing $50 million national campaign to protect reproductive rights in nine target states. GOP State Senate leader Phil Berger said Democrats’ accusations that Republicans would fully ban abortion in North Carolina if they obtain veto-proof majorities are misguided.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

