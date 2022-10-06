Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:24 AM

Oklahoma authorities fatally shoot man threatening officers

KION

CLAREMORE, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is trying to determine if a man who appeared to be threatening officers with a gun was actually armed when they fatally shot him this week. A spokesperson for OSBI says three officers shot 40-year-old Bobby Joe Johnston on Wednesday as he ran toward them “in a threatening manner” in Claremore, about 25 miles northeast of Tulsa. Video from KOTV-TV shows Johnston running at armed officers, holding his hands in front of him as if pointing a handgun. The OSBI will submit a report to the prosecuting attorney, who will decide whether the shooting was justified.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content