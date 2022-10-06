Official: Germans using too much gas to avoid energy crisis

BERLIN (AP) — Germans are using too much gas to avoid a potential energy shortage this winter, the head of Germany’s national network regulator warned Thursday. The head of Germany’s network agency says “gas consumption increased by too much last week.” There has been a reduction in natural gas flows from Russia amid the war in Ukraine. And German officials have urged citizens to cut back on gas usage and conserve energy heading into the colder months. But figures from the national network regulator show gas usage has risen.

