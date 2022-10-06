New S Korea gov’t seeks to abolish gender equality ministry

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s new conservative government says it will push to abolish a ministry on gender equality and create a new agency tasked with broader responsibilities, one of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s contentious campaign promises that roiled March’s hotly contested election. The prospect for his government’s plans to scrap the ministry is still unclear as it requires approval from the liberal-controlled Parliament. Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min told a televised briefing Thursday that the new paradigm for government polices for women must be about equal rights for both men and women, unlike the current approach that only focuses on resolving inequalities facing women.

