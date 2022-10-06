Leaders of Turkey, Armenia, hold face-to-face meeting

PRAGUE (AP) — The leaders of Turkey and Armenia have held their first face-to-face meeting since the two countries agreed to improve relations. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Prague on Thursday on the sidelines of a summit by the leaders of 44 countries to launch a “European Political Community.” Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev was also present at what appeared to be an informal gathering of the three leaders. Turkey and Armenia, which have no diplomatic relations, agreed last year to start talks aimed at putting decades of bitterness behind. Special envoys appointed by the two countries have held four rounds of talks since then.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.