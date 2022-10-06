Japan’s Toyota finds wheel, airbag fixes for recalled EVs

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top automaker Toyota says it has identified how to fix its 2023 model year bZ4X crossover electric vehicles after recalling 2,700 of them in June out of concern wheel bolts might become loose, risking a crash. The fix will enable Toyota Motor Corp. to resume making and selling the EVs, a key model in the company’s effort to strengthen its electric lineup. Toyota officials said they hoped the fix would help restore the company’s reputation for quality. Toyota said Thursday that the new bolt parts needed to fix the problem will become available for all global customers by November. The company said hub bolts and wheels of all vehicles in the recall will be replaced.

