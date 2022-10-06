Israel army clears itself in death of 7-year-old Palestinian
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it committed no wrongdoing in the death of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy whose family says he “died of fear” after an encounter with Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. The United States, European Union and United Nations had demanded an investigation into the death of second-grader Rayan Suleiman, which became the latest lightning rod in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as outraged Palestinians blamed Israel for his death. Rayan’s parents allege he was chased by Israeli soldiers on his way home from school and that he collapsed, stricken by fear, when troops appeared at his home to interrogate his family. Israel closed its investigation into his death on Thursday.