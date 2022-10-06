Floods strand thousands, kill 7 in northcentral Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities say thousands of travelers remain stranded in Nigeria’s northcentral Kogi state after connecting roads to other parts of the West African nation were submerged amid the country’s worst flooding in a decade. A state spokesman says the floods also killed seven people whose homes were swept away. Authorities struggle to evacuate residents in affected areas. Nigeria’s floods are blamed mainly on the release of excess water from Lagdo dam in neighboring Cameroon and unusual rainfall. More than 300 people have been killed this year.

