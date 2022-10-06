EXPLAINER: Fewer people cross Mediterranean; many still die

ROME (AP) — The back-to-back shipwrecks of migrant boats off Greece that left at least 22 people dead this week has once again put the spotlight on the dangers of the Mediterranean migration route to Europe. The Greek shipwrecks came just days after Italy commemorated the ninth anniversary of one of the deadliest Mediterranean shipwrecks in recent memory, the Oct. 3, 2013, capsizing of a migrant ship off Lampedusa, Sicily in which 368 people died. U.N. refugee officials note that overall numbers of migrants seeking to come to Europe by land or sea has decreased, to an average of around 120,000 annually. Officials call that relatively manageable compared with the 7.4 million Ukrainians who fled their homeland this year.

