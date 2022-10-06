5 migrants killed in SUV crash in Mexico’s Veracruz state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five migrants are dead and seven others are injured following a highway accident in Mexico’s Gulf coast state of Veracruz. Immigration authorities said Thursday that all of the injured migrants are Nicaraguans. The dead may be as well, but the National Immigration Institute says it is still working to identify them. Local media report that the SUV carrying the migrants flipped, throwing some from the vehicle. Central Americans seeking to reach the U.S. border are often packed unsafely into vehicles by migrant traffickers. In December, a truck carrying migrants overturned on a highway in the southern state of Chiapas, killing at least 56 people.

