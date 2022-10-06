11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday that the workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter. State police launched the probe in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. An undercover PETA investigator worked on a Plainville Farms crew for about three weeks and captured graphic video that showed workers appearing to mistreat the birds. The company’s turkey products are sold in major supermarket chains.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.