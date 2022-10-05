US envoy blames Houthis for failure to extend cease-fire

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. envoy to Yemen has blamed Houthi leaders for the recent failure to extend the country’s cease-fire agreement. The envoy on Wednesday accused the Houthi rebels of making last-minute “maximalist demands” that derailed constructive negotiations. Yemen’s warring sides failed to reach an agreement to extend a nationwide cease-fire on Sunday. The envoy blamed the failure on the Houthis’ sudden demand that the salaries of their military and security personnel be paid before that of Yemeni civil servants. The U.N.-backed truce took effect in April. Analysts say the Houthis’ withdrawal from cease-fire talks is a reflection of the Shia group’s belief that they had greater political leverage in recent cease-fire talks.

